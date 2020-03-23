“I want Americans to understand this week, it’s going to get bad.” Those were the words of Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams this morning (Monday) advising the coronavirus outbreak will worsen this week and said that people across the country are not taking the threat serious enough.
Adams made the comments during a “TODAY SHOW” interview.
He said the disease is spreading because many people, especially the younger people, are not staying home and practicing social distancing.
“Right now, there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.