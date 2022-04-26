Susan “Jeanie” Campbell, age 88, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Owlsey County Health Care Center located in Booneville, KY.
Jeanie was born September 12, 1933 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Frank and Mattie (Stacy) Burch. She was a homemaker, and of the Christian faith.
She is survived by 3 great-grandchildren; Felishia Harris, Scott Allen, and Billie Reynolds, 3 great great-grandchildren; Bentley & Grayson Harris, and Avery Allen, and many other loving family members & friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Pepper Campbell, 1 son; Bobby Campbell, 2 daughters; Sandra Marshall & Vicki Wilder, and 1 granddaughter; Tonya Reynolds.
Visitation held Friday, April 22, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Combs-Campbell Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
