Sylvia Mae Caldwell, born August 15, 1935. Beloved Mommy. Preceded in death by parents, M.L. and Minnie Mae Smallwood, husband Paul L. Caldwell, son H. William Smallwood, siblings Ernest L. Smallwood, Bert Smallwood, Logan Cole, Bill Smallwood, Vivian R. Dugan, Wanda Ruth Frost, and Nancy L. Marmo.
She leaves behind her three remaining children, Paul A. (Tony) Caldwell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mike Caldwell of Old Landing, Kentucky, and daughter, Linda Caldwell-Martin of Georgia; her special great nieces, Amy Lynn Smith of Lexington, Kentucky and Jennifer Smith of Beattyville, Kentucky; and special niece Sandy Shelly of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Smallwood, Sean and Ryan Martin of Georgia; one son-in-law, Dennis R. Martin; along with other nephews and nieces, and a daughter-in-law.Services held Aug. 4, 2022 at Newnam Funeral of Beattyville. Burial Smallwood Cemetery of Old Landing Rd of Lee Co. KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.