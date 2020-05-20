     SYLVIA PATRICK BURNETT, widow of Carl Burnett and the daughter of the late Woodsen and Marie Arnett Patrick was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on August 11, 1935 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on May 17, 2020 at the age of 84 years, 9 months and 6 days. She was a devoted member of the Zoe Church of God and served for more than 40 years as the women’s group secretary and treasurer. Sylvia is survived by one daughter, Janet Lynn Burnett of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Janie Scott and husband Morace of Wheelrim, Kentucky and Patty Sue Carlson and husband Eric of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; three brothers, Bill Patrick and wife Marsha of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Bradford Patrick, and Steve Patrick, both of Magoffin County, Kentucky; and a host other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Mike Burnett; two brothers, Clinton and Bernard Patrick; and one sister, Ruby Patrick. A private graveside service will be held at the Thacker Cemetery. Pastor Dave Cooper and Bro. Ken Ward will officiate. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Burial: Thacker Cemetery Beattyville. Private family services held. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.

