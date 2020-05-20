SYLVIA PATRICK BURNETT, widow of Carl Burnett and the daughter of the late Woodsen and Marie Arnett Patrick was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on August 11, 1935 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on May 17, 2020 at the age of 84 years, 9 months and 6 days. She was a devoted member of the Zoe Church of God and served for more than 40 years as the women’s group secretary and treasurer. Sylvia is survived by one daughter, Janet Lynn Burnett of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Janie Scott and husband Morace of Wheelrim, Kentucky and Patty Sue Carlson and husband Eric of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; three brothers, Bill Patrick and wife Marsha of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Bradford Patrick, and Steve Patrick, both of Magoffin County, Kentucky; and a host other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Mike Burnett; two brothers, Clinton and Bernard Patrick; and one sister, Ruby Patrick. A private graveside service will be held at the Thacker Cemetery. Pastor Dave Cooper and Bro. Ken Ward will officiate. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Burial: Thacker Cemetery Beattyville. Private family services held. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Middlesboro Mall back open as of Wednesday, May 20
- ARH Relaxes Some Hospital Visitation Restrictions
- Officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Bell County
- PCHC to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Knox reports eighth Covid-19 case
- Restrictions on travel, small gatherings moved up for holiday
- COVID-19 Daily Summary as of May 13, 2020: Jackson County 6th Highest Death Toll in KY
- Statement from Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor: A Picture of Progress
- Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing coming to Barbourville
- Emergency funds available for SKCTC students impacted by COVID-19
Latest News
- Imogene Caudill, age 85
- REGINA GAIL HUGHES
- SYLVIA PATRICK BURNETT
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- WILLIAM FORESTER MCINTOSH
- Lee County Teacher Honored as National Health Education Teacher of the Year
- Healthy At Home Newsletter Campfire Magic
Most Popular
Articles
- BODY FOUND! Local Girl Jumps from Bridge in Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- KET and GED Testing Service® offer free access to online GED® prep course
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- LCHS Class of 2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- Farmers Market Coming Soon
- May City Council Meeting was Sweet but Definitely not Short!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.