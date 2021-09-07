Tamara Louise Moore Hartsfield was born in Irvine, Kentucky on February 3, 1972 and departed this life on September 1, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 49 years, 6 months, and 29 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Miracle Missions Church of the Living God.
Tamara is survived by one grandson, her pride and joy, Dakota King; and a host of relatives that she loved very much and lots of friends that meant the world to her. Services held Monday Sept. 6th 2021 at Miracle Missions Church of the Living God of Stipple Ridge Rd. Of Lee Co. Burial Durbin Family Cemetery also of Sipple Ridge. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
