Tammy Michelle Thorpe, age 38, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born December 5, 1984 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Roy Thorpe. She was also preceded in death by her brother: Ollie Allen Thorpe. She is survived by her mother: Dorothy Caudill Thorpe (Pete) Barker of Beattyville, KY. Her daughter: Tamara Turner ( (Vernon Merida) of Beattyville, KY. Sisters: Tina (John) Turner of Beattyville, KY and Peggy Thorpe (Roger Turner) of Jackson, KY; Brothers: Roy (Crystal Reed) Thorpe of Booneville, KY; Justin (Brenda) Thorpe and Tommy Thorpe (Sharon Sigel) both of Jackson, KY. Two grandchildren: Verna Merida and Ay Merida. Special Friend: Keith Turner. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roger B. Turner officiating. Burial in the Mort Jett Cemetery at Athol, KY.
Latest News
- Daniel Boone National Forest Announces Recreation Fee Free Days for 2023
- Mary Frances Horn Lacy,
- Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Caudill,
- Tammy Michelle Thorpe Obituary
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- LC School Board welcomes Stephen Lanham as Dist. 2 Rep
- Here We Go Again by Douglas Moore
Most Popular
Articles
- LCMHS 2nd Term Honor Roll
- Lee County Sheriff’s Department Report Jan 2nd- 16th
- Don’t Wait, Just Take a Step of Faith! By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville
- McConnell Comments on the Passing of Donna Butt-Moore
- From Our Archives: Missing Twins Found
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Frankfort Focus 1-19-23
- Mays Returns for his 4th term as Lee County Judge-Executive
- “NOT FAIR!” Some Say About the Old Library Lease
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.