Tammy Sue Samples Obituary

Tammy Sue Samples, wife of Dickie Samples of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of Billy Miniard of Dayton, Ohio and the late Patricia Crist Miniard was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 31, 1969 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on March 21, 2022 at the age of 52 years, 4 months, and 21 days.
In addition to her husband and father, Tammy is survived by three children, Britny Jo Miniard of Dayton, Jacklyn May Miniard Jewell of Beattyville, and Joseph Lee Samples of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren; one brother, Danny Miniard of South Charleston, Ohio; one sister, Molly Baufman of Springfield, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Patricia Miniard. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
