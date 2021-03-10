Tasha Grigsby Obituary

Tasha Grigsby, age 27, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home in Booneville, KY.
Tasha was born May 3, 1993 in Dalton, GA, a daughter to Daryl Gowin, and Patricia Burton. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Sugar Camp Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she is survived by her husband; Russell Grigsby of Booneville, KY, 2 sons; Sonny Johnson of Booneville, KY, and Aiden James Gowin of Dalton, GA, 1 brother; Jeffery Hardin of Booneville, KY, 5 sisters; Katie Hardin of Booneville, KY, Kimberly Gowin of Dalton,GA, Jesse (Jared) Parsons of Dalton, GA, Deonna Gowin of FL, and Mallory Gowin of TN, and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers; Jerry Gowin, and Carlos Gross, and her niece; Jasmine Shannon. A private family service held at the Sugar Camp Baptist Church, located in Booneville, KY, with Pastor Tim Charlton officiating. She was laid to rest in the Sugar Camp Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
