The regular stated Lee County Fiscal Court meeting for the month of December 2020 was scheduled to occur via teleconference on December 10th 2020. However, due to technical difficulties amongst the magistrates and other parties, the meeting will continue into an upcoming special meeting later this month.
Items that were discussed included Judge Exec. Caudill stating that Lee County has so far received over $200k in CARES funds. The county has also applied for an additional $85k (+).
Also phoning Into the meeting was the homeless shelter/HOPE STATION director; Carla Mays. Mays gave a description of what the shelter offers to it’s residents and the details of the five step program that the shelter uses for each residents. Mays stated that all programs and classes that the shelter offers are mandatory to residents.
Mays also stated that anyone who would like to visit or tour the shelter can contact her and set up a date or time. Written by Kara Thorpe; Assoc. Editor. Lee County Fiscal Court meetings can be viewed on the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page.
