On March 13th and 14th, over 200 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from all over Eastern and Central Kentucky gathered with many other churches and organizations in the clean-up relief efforts after the March 1st flooding. Volunteers were assigned cases from the Crisis Cleanup Hotline in Clark, Estill, Powell, Owlsey, Fayette, Jessamine, Lee, Breathitt, and Carter.
Stephanie Davis, age 17, participated with her family and friends in Clark County and Jessamine County and shared her life changing experiences.
What does it mean to truly help your community? After a devastating flood swept through my town, I had the opportunity to find out the answer for myself. On March 7th, my family and I headed down to the riverbank to see what service we could do. Along with other members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we began to knock on doors, asking people if they needed our help. The destruction was shocking! Debris was everywhere, and homes were all but swept away.
As we trekked through the mud, we came across a woman in desperate need of help. Her name was Julia, and her many health problems prevented her from clearing the damage to her home. We were eager to help! As I stepped inside, I felt my heart break for Julia. Her belongings were ruined and scattered throughout the dark house, and the walls were crumbling around us. Everything that had been on the first floor of the house had to be thrown out.
For hours, we worked in the darkness to remove waterlogged furniture, saturated clothes, and soaked appliances. As more and more wheelbarrows of her belongings were taken to the curb, I asked Julia, "Isn't it hard to see it all go?" To my surprise, she smiled at me and said, "It's just stuff. People are more important...and I'm so grateful for the ones helping me." Her positive outlook never wavered, and I was incredibly inspired by her attitude of gratitude. I knew I would do it all over again if I had the chance.
So, when another woman named Diane requested volunteers to help her the following weekend, I jumped at the opportunity! For eight hours, we cleaned up trash, hauled out damaged items, and piled up the huge branches that had washed onto her farmland. The day was wet and chilly, the work was taxing, and Diane had lost so much...yet we all kept smiles on our faces and did our best to be upbeat and encouraging.
Once again, I was humbled and amazed by the resilience and gratitude of someone who had been hit by tragedy. Diane was very thankful for the help, and I am equally thankful for the chance to lift someone in need. I will always cherish the lessons I have learned from this experience: people are better together, it's possible to smile through hard times, and even the muckiest mud can't stop those who truly love their neighbors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.