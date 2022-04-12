    TENA LYNN ADAMS, the daughter of the late Clay Edward and Wanda Louise Ashley Adams, was born on July 22, 1963 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on April 5, 2022 at the age of 58 years, 8 months and 14 days. Mrs. Adams was a manufacturing supervisor for the Neogen Corporation for 29 years.

      Mrs. Adams is survived by two children, Dylan and Sydney Alvarado both of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kaydence, Parker and Max Alvarado; two brothers, Dennis Adams and wife Sharon, and Larry Adams and wife Emma all of Beattyville; a special friend, Jessica Lowe of Lexington; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services April 13, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Bush Adams Cemetery of Adams Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Tena Adams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 13
Visitation
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 13
Service
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
2:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you