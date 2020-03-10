Teresa Cann, age 56, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2019 at her home of Beattyville, KY. Teresa was born May 23, 1963, in Richmond, KY, a daughter to Donna (Bowman) Cann, and the late Mike Cann. She was an administrator for Paris Independent School, and in her free-time she enjoyed golf, fishing, shooting, scrapbooking, photography, shopping, traveling, sports, and the University of Kentucky Wildcats! She was a member of The Prodigal’s House (Disciples of Christ), as well as a member of the National Rifle Association, the Kentucky Education Association and National Teachers Association. Along with her mother; Donna Cann of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 3 sisters; Micki (Eddie Mullins) Cann of Booneville, KY, Tammy (Wade) Caudell of Booneville, KY, and Lynn Napier of Beattyville, KY, 3 nieces; Charis Brandenburg, Marley Caudell, and Erin Napier, special friends; JoAnne Crowe, Tammy Myers, Connie Appleman, Joyce Herndon, Pat Allen, Janice Blackburn, Shanny Spalding, Phyllis Cornett, and Carolyn Turner, as well as many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; Mike Cann. Visitation held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastors Morgan Gilkey and Johnny Abner officiating. She was laid to rest in the Cann Family Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
