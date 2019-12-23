Teresa Elaine Williams, wife of Seldon Mark Williams of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of Carl Eugene Cox and the late Anna Mae Cromer Cox was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 31, 1958 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on December 16, 2019 at the age of 61 years, 8 months, and 16 days.
In addition to her husband, Mark and her father, Carl of Blue Ash, Ohio, Teresa is survived by three daughters, Crystal Cline of Blue Ash, Ohio, Amber Tonkivich of Amelia, Ohio, and Jenny Thompson of Batavia, Ohio; one brother, Carl Eugene Cox, Jr. of Blue Ash, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
