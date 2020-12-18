When Terri Fields encounters any Hazard Community and Technical College graduate out in the community, she feels a sense of pride. She especially appreciates seeing the Allied Health Program graduates, because she has been serving those programs for the last 20 years. Fields is retiring Dec. 31, but she knows she’s leaving solid programs that will continue to serve the community well through its graduates.
Her duties since May 2000 have included working with the Program Coordinators/Directors and faculty to maintain accreditation for each program. She also worked with faculty, staff, and students from Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) in a collaborative effort with the regional programs. Her favorite part was working with students.
Homer Terry, Radiography Program Coordinator, noted, “Terri Fields is the very glue that holds the Allied Health Division together for the past 20 years. Terri is a rock star of an Administrative Assistant both with faculty and students. Terri takes so much pride in getting everything exact verses getting it ok and that’s what keeps our programs at the top of the food chain at HCTC. Terri will be sorely missed by all the faculty and students as she makes her way to her home.”
As she looks forward to retirement, she is thankful for the people she worked with on a daily basis. “I’m really going to miss them,” she said. “I have grown to love these people like family.”
Terri and her husband of 40 years, Adrian, have two children, Brandia (and husband David) and Kenneth (and wife Kaleena). Both children are healthcare professionals working and/or caring for COVID-19 patients. The couple has five grandchildren--Jacob, Kinsley, Bella, Esme and Kadyn. “Being Granny and Papaw is the best job in the world,” she said.
She said HCTC is very important to this region because of the quality education provided to students and the support for the community to grow and expand. Her words to co-workers: “Stay safe and heathy HCTC and SKCTC. So long and carry on your important roles!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.