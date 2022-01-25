I (Kathy Brandenburg) along with Brett’s dad (Douglas Brandenburg), would like to extend a heart felt thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the wonderful kindness shown to us during the most difficult time in our lives; the passing of our beautiful son. We would like to thank Mike, Tarasita and the staff of Newnam Funeral Home for taking such good care of our son. Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful flowers, cards, food, monetary donations, phone calls, messages, and encouraging words.
Thank you to the pallbearers Caleb, Corey, Charles B, Charlie A, Brandon, Zach and Ricky for their respect. Thank you to Lee Co. Ambulance Service and the Ky State Police. Thank you to Ken Ward for the beautiful service, Tony Barrett for the beautiful music, the ladies of the Beattyville Christian Church for the wonderful meal after the service along with those who also brought food. I want to thank Ken Brewer, Lou Ann Akers, Caddis Hudson, Tina Mays, Jalia Mcintosh, and Kendra Steel for staying with me at the visitation.
Our hearts are forever broken at the loss of our son and our lives will never be the same. Most of all I would like to thank God for the twenty six years with my beautiful son. We will love you forever B.D.B. 95’. - Mom & Dad.
