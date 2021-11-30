“ We would like to say thank you to many friends and family for all the love, support and prayers through the loss of our precious mom; Carrie Barrett Brandenburg.
A special thanks is given to James Collins for the message, to Larry and Becky collins for the beautiful songs, to Newnam Funeral Home, the county, friends and family for the food, flowers, gifts and such an amazing outpouring of love and support for our family that will always be remembered.”
