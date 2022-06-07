“The family of Nathan Hale Moore would like to thank everyone for the out pouring of love during our loss on May 3rd, 2022. Nathan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to all. Thanks to all who came to the funeral and burial, sent flowers and food, prayers, cards, chimes, blankets, hugs, kind words and so much more. Nathan was loved by all and everyone. He never met a stranger. A special thank you to brother Elmer Ray Mays for the beautiful service. Also a special thank you to Nathan’s brother Doug for the beautiful song he sang that brought everyone to tears. Nathan had a glorious send off for his journey to everlasting peace, love and harmony. Love to all from his wife; Tammy, daughters; Brittany and Brandy, mother; Joanie, brothers; Doug and Phillip sisters; Anna and Joy and all of Nathan’s family.”
