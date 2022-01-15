“Thank You to the Lee County Road Department for Their Help with the Recent Flooding”

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, January 10, 2022. County Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the November 2021 minutes.
Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the monthly Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $346,334.03. The Road Fund has a cash balance of $319,527.94. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,912.94. The L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $19,845.17. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $22,596.89. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $1,720.67. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. The ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $348,299.60. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Quarterly Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading
of the budget amendment allowing for the $400,000.00 for the Little Sturgeon Property and the $800,000.00 for the CDBG Grant for Partnership Housing.
The Sheriff presented the Court with his updated fourth quarter budget. He also asked the court about selling an old Sheriff vehicle that is parked in the park and ride. A motion was made and carried to approve the selling of the vehicle for $100.
Since the Smoke-Free Workplace Ordinance was passed last month, the Court forgot to assign a number to the ordinance. A motion was made and carried to assign the number 22 to the Smoke-Free Ordinance.
A motion was made and carried to name the new section of Highway 30 as the “Robert Stivers Highway.” Lesa Marcum, OC Public Library Director, reminded the court that the Friends of the Library are going to be paying for the signage that will be placed on the highway.
Allen's Ambulance Service is in need of another ambulance. The Lee County Ambulance Service has one to sell for $6,000.00. A motion was made and carried to approve the Fiscal Court purchasing the ambulance and selling it to the Allen's Ambulance Service at cost.
Judge Cale Turner told the Court that more people are paying their garbage bills with their credit/debit cards since they have gotten their system up and running. He also stated that there are still quite a few people who still owe garbage bills.
The recent floods and snow have wreaked havoc on the roads of Owsley County. The Left Fork of Buffalo was destroyed. Magistrate Zeke Little said, “Cow Creek was the worst I have ever seen.” Members of the fiscal court could not say enough good things about the Lee County Road Department who came to their aid after this last round of flooding. They showed up and worked hard to help get the roads passable. Lee County Road Foreman Kevin McIntosh, as well as, Warren Merill, Matt Lutes, Jr. Brandenburg, Justin Creech, Norman Miller and Kent Creech showed up to help. They brought equipment with them. Magistrate Zeke Little was also out running equipment to try to get the roads passable.
Every member of the Court was in agreement when they said, “THANK YOU to the LEE COUNTY Road Department!!”
Judge Turner explained that they had a good workforce. He said, “I would like to thank the fellows for all their hard work.” He went on to tell the court that if anyone had flood damage from the recent flooding, please let the judge's office know.
Road Foreman Tracy Sebastian told the Court that he had not had time to write up his report to give the court but if they had any questions, he would do his best to answer them.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
