“I want to express my sincerest thank you to everyone during the loss of my father Kenneth Creech.
Your calls, texts, messages, flowers, cards, condolences and everything else has been appreciated more than you may ever know.
The honor and respect bestowed upon my father by the members of Lee County’s First Responder Community will never be forgotten by me and the rest of my family. So my most heartfelt thank you goes out to:
Lee County Fiscal Court/Road Dept, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Fire & EMS, Beattyville Police Department, Lee County Dispatch, The city of Beattyville
I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Lee Co Judge Executive Chuck Caudill for delivering the eulogy, Tommy Hall for the graveside service, Ferrell Wise for his help at the cemetery and Betty Spencer and the everyone at Canyon Falls EC Church for providing the after service dinner.
Again thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Sincerly, Amanda L. Creech & The Creech Family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.