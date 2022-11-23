How To Cook A Turkey by the Kindergarten class of Veronica Wilder & Susie Howard:
Deddrick – I would wash it off first, then cook it with some boiling water. I would cook it for 10 minutes.
Paisley – I would put it in the microwave for 4 minutes and eat it.
Gannon – I would put flower on it and put it in boiling water. Then I would put it on a pan for 10 minutes. Then we would eat it.
Spencer – I would kill the turkey and grill it for 30 hours.
Cecil – I would kill a turkey and I would put it in the oven for 15 minutes.
Aurora – I would go to the store and buy a turkey. I would cook it in the oven for 13 minutes. Then get it out and sit down at the table with
a plate to eat it.
Isaac – I would cook, cook, cook it.
Drystain – I would get a turkey at school and let Batman fix it.
Hallie – I would put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then I would put something good on it. Then we will eat it.
Lethorium – I would season it first. Then I would put it in the oven to let it cook. Then I would take it out and put it on the table. Then we would have Thanksgiving.
Sienna – We would probably put it in the oven for about 30 minutes. Then I would take it out and let it cool down before we ate it. We will wait until all the other people get here to eat it.
Kyson – I would go to the store and buy a turkey. Put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Then we will eat it.
Caleb – I would make a turkey. Put it in the microwave for 4 minutes. Take it out and put it in a bag and put it on the table to eat.
Brent – I would go to the store and buy a turkey. Bring it home and cook it in the oven for 10 hours. Then we will eat it.
Mason – Get it from the store. Put it in the oven for 1 million days. Then give it to my papaw.
Jaelynn – Find a turkey at a farmer’s place. Then bake it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then we eat it.
Henry – I will put some salt and pepper on it. Then put some garlic powder on it. Then put melted cheese on it. Bake it for 10 seconds and
eat it.
Jazmine – Put tape on it. Put it in the oven for 4 hours. Then put it in the fridge. Get it out and eat it.
Cody – Put it in a pan and eat it.
Matthew – First, put water on it to rinse it. Then put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Then you wait. When it is done put a little bit of seasoning
on it. Add a little bit of salt and eat it.
Natalie – Put it in the oven for 6 minutes. We bake it. Then we eat it.
Jacob – Buy it from the store. Then wash it. Put it in a pan. Cook it for maybe 3 minutes. Eat it.
Mrs. Duncil’s and Mrs. Charles’ Kindergarten Class
Drayson Moore: I hunt for my turkey. I cook it. I put
it in the oven on six. Put some salt and pepper on it. Bring it to the table then
eat it.
Joel Parks: I go to a store to get my turkey. Put it in the oven for six minutes. Then
you eat it.
Ava Voyles-Bowling:
I hunt for my turkey. I go home and cook it with salt and pepper. I put it in
the oven for four minutes. Take it out and get ready for Thanksgiving. You need to get other food and drinks from the store. Before you eat wash your hands.
Preston Shuler: I go to the store to get my turkey.
You cook it in the microwave for 40 seconds. Take it out of the microwave, put salt on it, and then eat it.
Vernon Allen: I hunt for my turkey. Then cook it in
the oven for six hours. You put it on the table, then cut it and eat it.
Adalynn Thomas: I go to the woods and bring home a turkey. I cook it with seasoning. Put it in the microwave for 10 minutes and then eat it.
Jaysten Lutes: I get my turkey from the store and
bake it on the stove for six minutes. Then eat it.
Kaysee Ratliff: You go to the turkey store. Put salt
and pepper on it and then put it in the oven for six minutes. I eat it with barbeque sauce.
Elisha Osborne: I hunt for my turkey. Then I grill it. I
first put seasoning on it. I skin it and eat it.
Kaiser Smith: I get my turkey at the house. I cook
it on the stove. I flip it up on the pan. Then I eat it.
Collin Hughes: I go in the woods and catch a turkey.
I put it in the oven for six minutes. I take it out and put rice on it. Then we eat it.
Zoey Begley: I get my turkey from Wal-Mart. I fry
it in a pan for 30 minutes. I watch a movie until it’s done. I eat it all.
Willow McIntosh: First you kill it and bring it home. Put
the oven on bake. Bake at fifty
degrees. Then you eat it.
Lucas Best: First you kill the turkey and take it home. Put it in the oven on fifty degrees. Take it out of the oven, put it on a plate, add vegetables to the plate. Then eat it.
Nancy Dennis: Get a turkey from the store. Then you
take it home and fry it at 500
degrees, Then you eat it.
Noah Turner: First you go hunting then I kill a
turkey. Then I pluck the feathers. I fry it for six minutes. Then eat it.
Elijah Collett: You have a first catch a turkey. Then
you cook it. Fry it on super-hot. Then eat it up.
From The Class of Mrs. K
1. Weston
First, I will get one in the Walmart. Next, put it in my stove for 20 seconds. Last, I will eat it with my family.
2. Travis
First, I will get one at Jacks.
Next, I will put it in my stove for 1 hr. Then I will eat it with my family.
3. Gabriel
First, I will get one at Jacks.
Next, I will take it home, cut it up, and cook it in the oven.
Then I will eat it with mom, dad, and puppy.
4. Kinsley
I will buy one at the Family Dollar. Then cook it in the oven for 10 hours. Last, I will eat it with my family.
5. Ryleigh
I got a big turkey in the forest. Next, I will cook it in my house on the stove. Last, I will eat it with my whole family.
6. Logan F.
I will get one at Advance Auto. Then I will cook in the microwave for 100 minutes.
Last, I will eat it.
7. Carson
First, I can get one at Sav-A-Lot. Next, I will cook it in my house for 20 minutes. Last, I will eat it with my family.
8. Erik
First, I will go to Jacks and buy a turkey. Then put it in the microwave for 20 minutes. Last, I will eat it with my whole family.
9. Aubree
I can get one at the Dollar Store. Next, I will put it in my oven for 1 minute. Finally, I will eat it with my sisters.
10. Aiden
I will buy one turkey and get one free. Then I will cook it in a pan. Last, I will eat it with my sister.
11. Logan S.
I will go get one at the grocery. Next, I will put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then, I will eat it with my family when it’s done.
12. Dominic
First, I will go to get a turkey at Jack’s. Next, I will cook it at my house for 200 minutes.
Finally, I will eat it with my family.
13. Sophia
I will go get a turkey at WalMart. Then I will cook it outside with Papaw. Finally, Memaw, Papaw, Mommy, Harlow, and me will eat it.
14. Kolten
I will go buy one at WalMart.
Next, it can cook by itself in my microwave. Then I will eat it with my family.
15. Rodney
I will get one turkey. Then cook it in the microwave for 5 minutes. And eat it.
16. Alexis
We will get a turkey in the woods. Next, I will cook on the stove for 30 seconds.
Last, I will eat it all my myself.
17. Sadie
I will get a turkey in the forest. Next, we will cook it at 1000 degrees outside.
Finally, I will eat it!
18. Avery
I will go to Rite Aid to buy a turkey. We can cook it on my grill outside. Then I will share it with my whole class.
19. Harper
Put it in a pan. Heat the oven, with fire and heat. Put the meat in for 2 minutes. Take it out and eat it so it won’t run away.
20. Elijah
I will go to Walmart to get my turkey. Then I can cook it in the oven. So, I can eat it with my brother.
21. Kasia
I will get one at the grocery.
Put it in the oven to cook.
Eat it with my family.
From The Class of Mrs. Howell
Brian Allen- First buy a turkey at the grocery store. Then cook the turkey in the microwave for 5 minutes. Last eat the turkey with a fork and knife.
Sarah Bishop- First find a turkey in the garden. Then cook it in the oven for 16 hours at 18 degrees. Last eat the turkey with a fork and a knife.
Haven Caudill - First we get a turkey from a farm. Then we put it in the oven for 5 minutes at 4 degrees. Last we eat it with a fork and spoon.
Zachary Combs- First go Jack’s IGA to buy a turkey. Then cook the turkey in the oven for 5 hours at 5 degrees and take it out of the oven. Last eat the turkey with a fork.
Arianna Couch- First, we get a turkey from the chicken store and take it home. Next we cook it on the stove for 10 minutes. Last we eat it with a fork.
Carson Dennis- First go to the Dollar Store to get the turkey. Then cook it in the microwave for 5 hours and take it out. Lastly we put salt on it and eat it!
Mason Flinchum- First we find a turkey in Richmond and bring it to your house. Then we put water on it and put in the stove for eight minutes at 40 degrees. Last, we eat the turkey with a fork, spoon, and a knife.
Nellie Hansen- First get a turkey from dairy queen. Then cook the turkey on the grill. Last eat the turkey with mom and dad.
Aiden Howard- First we find a turkey in the woods and take it home. Then we cook it in your oven for 16 minutes at 5 degrees. Last we eat it!
Cody Lewis- First get a turkey from Jack’s IGA, go pay for it and take it home. Then cook the turkey in the stove for 5 hours at 500 degrees. Last put A1 sauce on it and eat it with a fork.
Wyatt Niehaus- First go to the food store. Then get a turkey and pay for it. Last cook it in the oven.
Kimberlin Noble- First go to a grocery store and get a turkey and bring the turkey home. Then cook the turkey in the oven for 5 minutes at 5 degrees. Last eat the turkey with family.
Dylan Mays- First find a turkey in the woods. Then cook it in the oven for 6 hours at 5 degrees. Last eat it with gravy.
Natalie Ritchie- First go to Save A Lot and buy a turkey. Then go home and cook it in the oven for 3 hours at 400 degrees. Lastly take it out of the oven and eat it on a plate.
Angela Rose- First buy a turkey from the grocery store and take it home. Then cook it in the oven for 5 hours at 5 degrees. Last eat the turkey with a fork.
Kayson Spencer- First my mom goes to the grocery store to get a turkey. Then she puts the turkey in the stove for 9 minutes at 19 degrees and takes it out with mittens on her hands. Last I help set the table and eat it with forks and butter knives.
Carter Thomas- First, we have to find a turkey in the forest. Then cook the turkey in the oven for five years at 7 degrees. Last we eat the turkey with gravy.
Christian Thompson- First get a turkey from a farm. Then cook it in the stove for 10 minutes at 400 degrees and get it out. Last eat it with fork and spoon.
Zayn Walters- First get a turkey from a farm. Then cook it in the microwave for 5 hours. Last eat the turkey with forks and spoons.
Easton Watts- First go to the Kroger and get a turkey. Then go home and cook the turkey in a stove for 5 minutes at 50 degrees. Last eat the turkey with a fork and knife to cut it.
