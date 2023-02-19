The column this week will be brief, but weighty in its content. A few months ago, as I sought after God to know His heart for Eastern Kentucky, He dropped a
heavenly vision right into my spirit. In an instant, I began to see that the key to a lasting and powerful change in Eastern Kentucky was to rally 300 praying saints who would commit to praying over the region on a regular basis for a move of God until Eastern Kentucky is not only
saved, but known as a revival center throughout the nation and the world.
In the Bible, the book of Judges, chapters 6-7, we have read about Gideon and the oppression that the Midianites held over the nation of Israel during that time. That is, until God sent an angel to call Gideon into action. Gideon, as history tells us, started out with thousands of men following him, but that wasn’t God’s plan to deliver Israel. God worked with Gideon to thin out the crowd until there were 300 men that remained to make a stand against their enemies.
God makes it clear from His Word that He can save by many or by few. So, numbers aren’t so important to God. What is important is that he has someone who is willing to take action! Somebody who will leave off of complaining about the region and bend their knees and go to war in prayer for it.
Well, we are doing just that! And we invite you to join us! In the account of Gideon, once his 300 warriors took out after the enemy, they were joined by
thousands of Israel’s countrymen who joined in the fight. I expect nothing less than that with this God-given assignment.
So, what do you do? I’m glad you asked. We’ve been working on a website so that we can keep count of the number. If you have access to the internet, and you’d like to be a part of what God has already begun in Eastern Kentucky, we invite you to visit the website and register as one of the 300 praying warriors whom God will use to change our region. The website address is www.graceofbeattyville.org. Once you arrive there, scroll to the middle of the page and click the link to The 300 Eastern Kentucky Prayer Network.
Be counted among those who is rising up to see God make a change in our region! Nothing happens until somebody prays. When we pray, I know miracles are going to happen! We expect to begin to hear about salvations, healings, miracles, addictions being broken, and God revealing Himself to people in supernatural ways. Stand with us! Pray with us! Experience the victory with us! Be one of The 300 Eastern Kentucky Prayer Network!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.