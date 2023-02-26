Many of you know that a revival (not the typical kind) has broken out on right down the road from us on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. There’s also a revival that’s been happening down in southern Kentucky at a church in Barbourville. From the revival at Asbury, though, people have now been travelling from nearly every state in the country, and from other parts of the world to experience what is going on there. It is a move of God that began on the Wednesday following Valentine’s Day with a morning chapel service, which has not ended, and shows no signs of concluding anytime soon.
So far, the revival has spread to over 18 other campuses across the United States and the world, and
those are just the ones that we know about. Here’s a list of them…
1. Asbury
2. The Ramp
3. Jackson Georgia High School
4. Cedarville University (Ohio)
5. Ohio Christian University
6. Lee University (Tennessee)
7. Bethel Austin Texas
8. Park Hill Missouri
9. Indiana Wesleyan University
10. The Gate in Charlotte North Carolina
11. Kingsway in Birmingham, Alabama
12. Kingdom Life in Waterville, Maine
13. Israel
14. Uganda
15. University of Kentucky
16. Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, Kentucky)
17. Kentucky Christian University
18. Christ for the Nations in Dallas, Texas
I want to answer two questions: How does revival start? Simple, this one started when people came together and became hungry for an encounter with God. There’s no hype, no show, no featured
personalities… and no agenda. Just people gathering together to experience God. So, in that regard, revival begins when people allow themselves to be hungry for a move of God, without regard for who is preaching, who is leading worship, and in fact, no regard for what anyone else thinks… the only thing
that matters is that I encounter God.
How does revival spread? I am almost amazed at the response and the behavior of people from around
the country and even the world who have spared no expense, sacrificed their own plans and agendas,
forsaken sleep and meals just to get to Asbury, where this revival began. Why am I almost amazed? Because God is not limited to time or space. He does not live in Wilmore, Kentucky, alone. He is by nature, Omni-present, everywhere all the time. So that being the case, anyone, at any time, anywhere
can experience what is going on at Asbury wherever they happen to be, as long as they bring a genuine hunger for God without any ideas or restrictions as to how God should respond. God is ready and waiting to satisfy that kind of hunger.
In addition to these things, I must say that there are far more places where revival is breaking out than what we see flooding the social media sites, and the local and national news channels. My wife and I have heard of churches in other cities experiencing the same thing that is going on at Asbury. For that matter, we are, and have been experiencing a move of God at Grace Fellowship of Beattyville. Months ago, we began praying over Eastern Kentucky for a divine breakthrough, and it is happening. God is moving, and he wants to move in more places and bigger ways. I am both humbled and excited to be a
part of what I believe is the end-time revival that many have spoken of for generations past.
My advice to you? – Get in and be a part of it, too! Do you need to jump in the car and travel to Wilmore, or Barbourville? No! God is moving right here. He’s going to continue what is a most genuine, sincere, pure, holy, and life-changing move right here in the heart of Eastern Kentucky. At Grace
Fellowship of Beattyville, we are experiencing it. Come hungry!
