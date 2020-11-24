The Babbling Belle - Happy Thanksgiving

It is that time of year again in our great nation...Thanksgiving! It is a holiday that connects us to those ancestors that forged this new land long ago, showing a sign of peace and diplomacy to those Natives that had enveloped these lands for generations….even if it was shortly lived and the Natives were all moved to Reservations like cattle, so the white man could have what they wanted for the takin’! Ummm...sorry...not the topic for my column today. I will get off of my soapbox now and get back on topic.
It is Thanksgiving, one of the most wonderful times of the year! It is a holiday completely surrounded by the thoughts of thanksgiving and gratitude, surrounded by those we love with some good eatin’! However, this year will be much different. There are some that are extremely concerned and are following the governor’s guidelines down to the dot used as a period; and then there are those that have absolutely no regard for it, calling it a conspiracy, watching for the Armed Forces to come in and take the turkey leg right out of their hand with about 912 family members gathered around, all being sent to jail because that is way beyond the number of only 8 members that are suppose to be celebrating Thanksgiving. (NOTE: That will NOT happen, no matter your personal decision.)
I, however, am on the fence about it. I know, if you know me, that is nothing new. I try to see both sides of a situation, and usually choose the middle ground. Sadly, this year though, I had to side on extreme caution, and told my son he could not go celebrate Thanksgiving with his father. It was not an easy choice, but thank God, my kid is understanding and loves me anyway. I don’t have a fear of my son getting sick, but he could still be a contact carrier, and I cannot risk my 86 years old grandmother that is living next to me, to be exposed. I could not live with that at all! My son and I have very minimal contact with people even more so these last two weeks.
Someone said to me one time, if Colt is going to get it, he is going to get it no matter what. Ok, maybe so, but as a Mama Bear mother, I have to know that I have done ALL that I could possibly do within my power to make sure that does NOT happen. Hence, why we have all out war at our home daily because of virtual schooling. The teachers do not need an added burden of trying to keep the ‘Rona from arm’s length of my son while trying to teach and protect 27 other children, and themselves. They have families too, and it is simply not fair. That is why I put on my armour every morning to face my lovely 2nd grader to get ready to do battle via virtual learning, and I don’t know about your teachers (and I do NOT want to know. I don’t like bad mouthing a teacher!) but my kid’s teachers ROCK!!! They are amazing! They go above and beyond to accommodate every child and their specialized needs. I cannot say enough good about them, and they are the ones I am thankful for every year, especially this year.
Recently, one of my favorite teachers in the whole wide world passed away. Her name was Mrs. Madge Cockerham. She was 92 years young when she passed away a couple of weeks ago. She was an amazing and inspiring teacher. She opened my eyes to literature, writing, and true love of learning. My son met her on several occasions at the library when she was still able to volunteer. Those visits were priceless. She adored my son. She gave him a glimpse of all he could do and great things he could achieve if he just dreamed them like I did.
So, in honor of Mrs. Cockerham and all those teachers that come to my rescue on a daily basis during this Covid induced virtual learning experience while raising my son, I say “THANK YOU” on this wonderful holiday, called Thanksgiving.
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!
Be Safe
Be Blessed
Be Well
Until next time…..
