I have people ask me over and over again why I moved back to Lee County. Well, for one, Lee County has always had my heart. I never wanted to leave, but I didn’t think a hostile protest against my parents at 14 years old was going to go over so well when they told me we were moving to Florida. So, I went with my family and lived in a place that is, seriously, the last stop before Hell because it is so hot there! Southwest Florida is so hot that it makes you keep your salvation in check to make sure you don’t go to the next stop!
However, Southwest Florida was good to me and I succeeded well there, despite the heat. I learned a lot from people all around the world. I learned to cherish my Appalachian culture more by living in Florida, and was an example of many of us in Kentucky that ARE educated, wear shoes, and know which fork is the salad fork!
Florida brought me many opportunities I would not have had otherwise, and I learned many life lessons that I utilize today by living there. Also, the career I had there was preparing me for my future too when I decided to settle down. I just didn’t know I was quite ready to settle down until the Recession hit, and I decided to move back to Kentucky. I did not move back to Beattyville when I moved back. I moved to Richmond first.
Richmond was great! It was not too big and it was not too small. I met my son’s father there. We happened to meet, by chance, which was through his brother, and trust me when I say, it was God ordained, because there was no other explanation for our meeting other than that!
Now, I know you are probably thinking at this point, “what am I talking about?” You two are not even together anymore! No, we are not, but we are amazing co-parents to a super fab 7 years old little boy! See, God needed us to come together so Colt William could be born. He needed both of us in him to be who and what he is to be. God has a great destiny for his life. No, we are no longer together, but that was not OUR destiny. We were only destined to be Colt William’s parents. We were not destined to live together forever. (Some things can’t be explained, so just go with it, ok?)
Don’t get me wrong, Colt’s dad and I had intended to be together forever, but life happened. Stress happened. Circumstances beyond our control happened, and no matter how much I prayed and as committed to my family I was, the end result was not what I hoped for. We ended our relationship, yet, vowing to be the best parents we could to our son. That was and is still our mission as co-parents to do this day.
And that is where Lee County comes in. I fought it for 3 months about moving back to Lee County after our seperation.. I kept telling my grandmother that I didn’t know if I could live in a small town again. I needed energy around me that only a city could provide. But nope! God kept saying, “pack up your stuff and go home!”
I remember God telling me that as I stood out on the top deck of my home in Richmond as I heard Colt William sleeping peacefully in his bed. He told me to stop fighting it and basically, stop feeling sorry for myself, because He works ALL things to my good. He still had a great plan for my life. He wanted to give me the desires of my heart and make all my dreams come true. My reply, “Really? In Beattyville, KY?!?!? Seriously!??! This HAS to be Satan talking to me! “ (I am such a spiritual Christian, aren’t I?)
I forgot about it and went back inside, with tears in my eyes, thinking what the heck was I going to do. (Ok, I actually said a cuss word, but I am trying to be good here!) God once again said, and louder, “GO HOME!!!!!” I shook my head, rebuking Satan again, and went to bed.
After an awful night’s sleep (because of all of that rebuking of Satan), I called my grandmother the next morning and asked if I could come home. I knew better than to ask! It was a given! My grandparents have always told their kids and grandkids that they could come home, no questions asked.
Then, my analytical mind started going crazy! See, my ex and I had not worked out the child support kinks, so I was on a very limited income and I had a whole house to move with a 2 years old in tow. How was going to pay for a moving truck? How was I going to move everything on my own?
For the first time in my life, I had to rely on God completely. Here I was, a single mom with a 2 years old, at 41 years, moving back to the small town that I grew up in, and was starting over, with absolutely NO income! I just kept saying to myself, “If God can do this for me, I will NEVER doubt him again!”
Several days later, my uncle called me and said that he and a cousin of ours were going to get a moving truck, with some help from their friends, and move me home. I was in shock! God came through! I mean, you kinda think He will, but when you are such an independent chick like me that does not trust so well, you have a tendency to rely on no one but yourself, not even God. God had to get me to where I was completely heartbroken and helpless for me to see His faithfulness. God did NOT cause the pain, He just used it for my good.
God continued to show me that for the next year and a half. He comforted me through many prayfull tears and lots and lots of journaling! At times, I would even vent on Facebook. (Shocked, I am sure!)
In the process of time, God provided in ways that no person ever could. In one way, was God blessing me with my job. I had run businesses or been in management for most of my career as a business administrator. I had a degree in English, but I had never worked at a newspaper, much less ran one. Just when I was about to lose my mind, because I could not find a job, he brought me the job at The Beattyville Enterprise, which led me to some other awesome connections. However, I was worried about Colt because I knew he was not meant to be in daycare. That laid heavy on my heart, but God came through for me again! He blessed Colt William with amazing teachers and staff at Lee County Head Start when I started back to work. The amazing teachers and school staff is still a major part of Colt’s life even now where he attends at Lee County Elementary as a 1st grader.
Things I thought I could never do, I have done working at the Enterprise. I even took over the Booneville Sentinel too in 2018. You could have NEVER told me that I would be doing what I do today. It is one of my dreams come true…..one of those many desires God has put into my heart.
Things happen in our lives. Sometimes some of the most heartbreaking, traumatic, and even horrific things, but we can NOT give up hope! Even when you think your prayers are not being heard or you can’t take it one more day, God is still there! There were many times I thought He had forsaken, because trust me, some of the things I have done in the past, would justify it, but He never has, even when I thought He did! You must remember, that in the absence of answers, faith is born. Strength is made stronger!
I know the experience that I have mentioned may be mild compared to things some of you are going through, but trust me, just because I have not mentioned them, I do KNOW loss. I do KNOW physical pain. I do KNOW disappointment. I do KNOW betrayal. I do KNOW rejection. I do KNOW failure. Even though I have not mentioned all of them in this column, I still do know how all of them feel. I know what it feels like when I think no one hears my cries, no one sees my pain, but God does. I do KNOW God NEVER leaves us or forsakes us! He has a great plan for our lives, NO matter what the world around us looks like! I do KNOW that if you believe, a change for good will come. Do NOT give up, because what I am telling you, I do KNOW!!!
Jessica L Butler, a native of Lee County, is the GM-Editor of two newspapers of Nolan Group Media. They are The Beattyville Enterprise and Booneville Sentinel. Ms. Butler resides in Lee County with her 7 years old son, and 3 cats rescues that hold her against her will.
