Loss is something you are never prepared for, even if you are given a head’s up, it is something you just can’t shake. You have to simply walk through the experience of loss in order to get beyond that. It is not easy, but it is the best way to deal with it. However, during the feelings of loss, time is your friend. As time progresses, you don’t feel that loss in your heart, deep in your bones, like you use to. You still miss them…. you always will, but you learn how to live in the new normal, but that takes time.
Not only is time you biggest helper, besides God, to get beyond loss, so is community. That is where the perks of small towns come into play.
I am a very independent woman, but loss threw me for a loop, and I realized that I am are not an island unto myself, and indeed it DOES take a village to raise your child. (I gag at the thought of quoting Hillary Clinton, but it is the truth! However she stole it herself! Shocked, I am sure! In Nigerian Igbo culture and in one of their proverbs, they say. 'Oran a azu nwa', which means it takes a community or village to raise a child.) Even the village or community will help comfort my child when he is away from his father and myself at school, etc while he is dealing with his own loss.
As many of your know, our family suffered a loss last week. Many people of our community suffered a loss too with the passing of a dear friend of ours. She was like a grandmother to my son. She was my grandmother’s best friend. She was my swinging buddy under the maple tree in the cool Summer evenings.
Her loss reminded me, to live in the moment. Do NOT take for granted those in my life. People come into our lives for a reason. Some are meant to be in our lives till we pass over into Eternity, and some are not. Their mission is only for a brief time. When they leave, for whatever reason, it is hard. Death is the hardest loss to deal with.
We have all experienced death of someone close to us. My first time experiencing death that was unexpected and tore my heart out, was my grandfather, Lester Crabtree. He was one of the best men that you would ever meet. It is an honor being his granddaughter. His passing leaves an empty spot in my heart to this day.
When my grandfather passed away, I had friends far and wide message or call me. I was so grateful for their kinds words, but when I came back to Lee County, that is when the true healing began. I was with my family, true, but it was the community.
People came from all over to pay their condolences, which was also very kind, but it was more than that. They went out of their way to do little things for us that not just anyone would know about.
They brought our favorite foods by the house. They knew what flowers were my grandfather’s favorite flowers. They knew what his favorite songs were. My grandfather was a quiet and sweet man. He did not make himself known. It was because of the community he was part of. When you are part of a small community like Beattyville, those things are remembered. Those things are what help us grieve and heal.
When our friend past away last week, the first thing my staff did was make sure that I was ok. If I was late to something, they were calling, not because I was late, but because they care about me. Like I said, I am very independent and pretty tough too, but my staff know me. They got my back, and I have theirs. They are a reflection of our community.
Last week, during the loss and preparing to go to Florida for a family matter, one of my associate editors even went to get me my favorite raisin cake from downstairs at Don Begley Auto Sales and Service, because she knew I needed a pick me up. Don was out, but he knew my love for Moon Pies because of my great-grandmother. He sent the Moon Pie instead. Why? That’s what members of small communities do. We remember the flowers, the songs; we remember Grandma Nerv and the Moon Pies. Those are the showings of love that help us grieve and heal. Life is not always easy, but let me tell you, that Moon Pie from Don Begley delivered by sweet Kara was just the medicine I needed to get through this bump in the road.
Embrace our community. Learn to love it. Never take this moment, your home, or people in your life for granted, because nothing is a guarantee in this world other than Christ. So, go ahead, sit down and eat that Moon Pie, because it is a good day to have a great day! Time will bring the healing you are looking for. It always does.
Jessica L Butler, a native of Lee County, is the GM-Editor of two newspapers of Nolan Group Media. They are The Beattyville Enterprise and Booneville Sentinel. Ms. Butler resides in Lee County with her son, and 3 cats rescues that hold her against her will.
