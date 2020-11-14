The Babbling Belle

By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
Ok, so I have not done the best at writing my column as much as I should, and I apologize for that. However, just when I was getting good at being consistent, Covid-19 hit, along with some losses, and my life has been a tale spin ever since!
As you know, our dear friend, Lucille Goe Watkins, passed away in March of this year, which my son and I had to fly back home quickly from a quick trip to Florida in order to tell her our goodbyes. She was very special to my son. She was very special to all of us.
Then, our dear Aunt Red (Elizabeth Crabtree Gross) passed away. She was 95 years old and truly the matriarch of our family. She was the thread that connected our past and our present. There is not a day that goes by that we do not miss her presence.
And then, as we proceed on, Covid-19 keeps, knocking at our door. Fortunately, we have not answered it’s knocking. So far, everyone in my family and everyone on my staff is safe and sound. We are hoping it will stay that way.
However, my staff and I are deemed “essential” workers and we have worked and continue to work during this pandemic along with being a stand-in school teacher/education enforcer, full-time cook (when we don’t get carry out or curbside), a constant entertainer for our children, bartender (I may just be speaking for myself...just kidding....), maid, handyman/handywoman, couch potato, a seasoned Amazon/Walmart online purchaser, mask maker, farmer, and a certified Zoom and Google Classroom sensation! :)
Folks, let’s get real for a second. I AM TIRED!!!!! Between the election and all these new or updated roles that I am having to play thanks to the pandemic, my head is spinning most days! I fall into bed at night, barely keeping up, begging to be at home ALL day for days on end, but nope! I am deemed “essential”! Ugh….
And so, I carry on to make sure we get as much info to our readers as possible to try to make their lives a little easier. I feel the more unbiased and clear information that we provide as members of the Press, will make those healthcare and first responders jobs a little easier in hopes that the information we provide will help stop the spread of Covid-19, and for that reason, I am willing to crawl to bed each night (because I am bone tired) for those that do the same for us on the front lines on a daily basis.
Covid-19 has changed our lives in ways we never thought possible, but through it all, there is a silver lining. We have learned to slow down a bit. We have learned to spend more time at home. We have learned to take time for things that we never had time for before. We are learning to live in the moment instead of planning the next get away or social event. It has made us stop to smell the roses. I think we had forgotten as a society how to do that. Sadly, I wish it were not at the expense of those we have lost during this pandemic. That is why, in their honor, we need to make sure that we make the most of our slower moments. We need to make sure we embrace those around us (within reason and Covid-19 stipulations). We need to read the book, make that cake or quilt. We need to hike that trail. We need to get online and make contact with those we have been meaning to but haven’t, or pick up the phone to do that. Whatever works for you. Just do it! If one thing we have learned during this time, life is precious, and you never know what is around the corner.
So, stay safe and well.
Until Next Time…..
