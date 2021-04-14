The Babbling Belle

Granny with her family, keeping them close, at her restaurant in Bear Track, Kentucky in the 60’s. L to R: Mildred Richardson Gross (Granny), Lester Crabtree Sr (my grandfather), Cathy Crabtree Butler (my mother), Betty Gross Crabtree (my grandmother), the baby is Keith Gross (my cousin), Ray Crabtree (my uncle), Orbia Gross (Keith’s mom), and Bobby Jack Gross (my grand uncle).