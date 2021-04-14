The Babbling Belle

By: Jessica L Butler
When I work from home, I work on the desk that my great-grandmother, Mildred Richardson Gross, used to own. It is nothing expensive or a rare antique or anything, just something special to me. I remember for years when I was a child visiting Florida, this desk was always in her dining room and she would sit me at the desk to eat my dinner if there was not enough room around the dining room table. I said I could always go to the couch, but she said I always needed to be close to my family, and that included eating dinner together.
My great-grandmother (Granny) was born in Zoe, KY in 1917. Her family was poor. Her father, Dillard Richardson, was a World War I Veteran, and passed away due to Skin Cancer, leaving her mother, Josephine, at a young age to raise their large family.
My great-grandmother, being the oldest, left home first. She married my great-grandfather, Arkansas (A.K.) Gross at the young age of 15. He was 17. They had my grandmother, Betty Gross Crabtree, when Granny was only 16. A year later, they had my uncle, Bobby Jack.
Granny stayed home with her children till they made a short move to McGuire Avenue in Beattyville, then on to Bear Track when my great-grandfather bought property there.
Being a woman of grit and strength, Granny helped my great-grandfather, we called him “Poppy”, opened up his garage, and she opened a store. They lived over that store till they built the house that I live in today with my grandmother. (Well, next door to her. The house was converted to a duplex style home when I moved back to Beattyville in 2015.)
From there, in the 50’s and 60’s, Granny wanted to open a restaurant, then Poppy had a motel built for her, and she ran that for many years, as well. Today, the home of Brenda and Ray Shuler is what used to be the Bear Track Motel.
Granny and Poppy always kept family close, and after they built their home, they helped build my great-great grandparents’ home across the street from them, and then my uncle’s home too.
They had always vacationed in Florida, and in the 60’s, my uncle moved his family to Florida permanently along with a paving company, where he and his son, and now grandsons have become successful businessmen in their own right.
Granny and Poppy bought a home in Florida in 1974, and moved there permanently in 1980. Poppy lived there till his death in 2004. I moved Granny back to Beattyville in 2005 to be with my grandmother. It was the first time she ever flew on an airplane. Her last trip on an airplane is when she was flown back for her burial in 2008 to be laid to rest with Poppy. She passed away on Mother’s Day, a week shy of her 90th birthday.
I have always been a very sentimental person, and was taught the importance of family and our heritage, but there is something about this desk that brings it full circle for me, because my family moved to Florida when I was 14. Lee County was the only home I knew at that time, and as hard as it was being a young Appalachian girl being thrown into the melting pot of the South, it was for the best. We were able to spend the latter years of my great-grandparents’ lives with them. I experienced a different culture and met many people along the way, but Kentucky was always home.
Today, it takes much commitment and work to serve a community by providing a quality news outlet. And so, when I sit down to work at this desk, my determination is fed. Yes, I am close to my family, just as Granny would have wanted, but I am reminded of the grit and strength that I am made of because of her. Thank you, Granny, for being one of Lee County’s first business women, and reminding me what I am capable of when I sit at your desk.
