The Beattyville Florist is Open Again After Flooding

After almost 4 weeks of being closed The Beattyville Florist is now OPEN again on Main Street after the recent flooding.

They are not completely straightened up yet but getting close.

Debbie Dunaway, owner of The Beattyville Florist says, :We would like to thank everyone who has helped us during this time. To everyone that has volunteered their time, brought us cleaning supplies, food & gave us money we thank you very much. We could not have done it without you all. So again we say THANK YOU & we appreciate it so much!"

Welcome Back Beattyville Florist!

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you