The Boneyard Well Hosts a Wine Tasting in Beattyville

The Boneyard Well in Beattyville, KY will be hosting a WINE TASTING on Thursday, April 22nd from 6pm- 8pm. You must be 21 years of age to participate. There will be small door prizes.

They are located next door to the local Farmer's Market.

