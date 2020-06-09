In an effort to continue to meet workforce training needs of small business owners and individuals interested in advancing their work skills, The Center for Rural Development is introducing live online training.
“COVID-19 has had a major impact on the workplace and, as a result, more businesses are shifting toward telework and remote training for employees,” said Patti Simpson, director of training for The Center’s Business & Community Training Center. “The Center is offering virtual training opportunities to help businesses and individuals navigate these changing times.”
Starting in July, The Center will launch live online training in Microsoft Office Excel and Intuit QuickBooks. Both are one-day online courses taught by a professional instructor and streamed live to students.
The new live online training courses will allow students to receive the same classroom experience and step-by-step instructions on how to get started with Excel or QuickBooks from the comfort of their home or office.
“Workforce training is a wonderful way to utilize the enforced downtime so many have experienced during this time of restrictions and medical concerns,” said Business & Community Training Center instructor Carol Whitson. “Using virtual training tools allows us to remain safe, advance our skills and knowledge while preparing for future opportunities.”
The first two live online training courses to be added to the training schedule include:
- Microsoft Office Excel 2016: Part 1: July 8 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) This course provides a basic foundation for Excel knowledge and skills. Students will learn how to create and develop worksheets and workbooks in order to work with and analyze data that is critical to the success of their organization.
- Get Going with Intuit QuickBooks: July 10 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) Students will use basic features of QuickBooks to record and track business transactions. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to set up a company and update the chart of accounts; build and manage lists; manage inventory; record a product sale; create invoice for service, and much more.
All students must have access to a personal computer, the Internet, and Microsoft Office Excel 2016 or Intuit QuickBooks 2018 software to participate in live online training courses. Registration is $149 per course. An online workbook is included with each course and will be used to work through course materials as covered by the instructor. Interaction and questions are encouraged. Prior to the training, instructions on how to join and participate will be sent to students.
To register for Microsoft Office Excel 2016: Part 1 or Get Going with Intuit QuickBooks, visit www.centertech.com, call 606-677-6000, or email training@centertech.com.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
