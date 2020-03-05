The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications from high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky for the 2020 Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI). ELI is an intensive one-week summer program focused on developing creativity, teamwork, and leadership skills for the region’s next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.
The program is open to 9-11 grade high school students who live within The Center’s 45-county primary service area and are interested in learning more or pursing an interest in business and entrepreneurial opportunities. “The Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute gives aspiring high school student entrepreneurs an opportunity to see what it takes to successfully operate a start-up business in Southern and Eastern Kentucky or to develop an innovative product idea that would meet a need in our region,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “These young business leaders and entrepreneurs are leading the way for tomorrow’s future with new business concepts and original product ideas.” ELI is developed, coordinated, and supervised by The Center for Rural Development and provided at no cost to students who are selected to attend the program This year’s session of ELI will be held July 20-24 at The Center’s facility in Somerset, KY.
To apply for the 2020 ELI program, simply go to www.centeryouthprograms.com and fill out the online application. The two-step application process is easy to follow and includes step-by-step instructions to help guide applicants through the entire process. The deadline to apply is midnight on March 6, 2020.
ELI is designed exclusively for high school students to provide a behind-the-scenes look at business and entrepreneurship in rural Kentucky. Activities are both educational and fun. ELI participants work in teams and receive classroom instruction to help them develop their concepts and ideas, meet top business and entrepreneurial leaders, visit local businesses, and more.The week culminates with the ELI Business Concept Challenge Competition. ELI business teams pitch their business concepts or product ideas to a panel of judges acting as financial lenders for a chance to earn college scholarships. For more information about ELI, contact Allison Cross, youth programs coordinator and community liaison, at 606-677-6000 or email across@centertech.com.
The Center’s ELI program is available to high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan,
