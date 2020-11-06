The Center for Rural Development is issuing a call for applications for the 2021 Rogers Scholars program. Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is open to high school rising juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and community service. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders. Students apply during their sophomore year.
“It is now more vital than ever for The Center to provide leadership and scholarship opportunities to our region’s youth,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “Through the Rogers Scholars program experience, students are able to gain confidence in order to become the leaders we need.”The Center for Rural Development partners with 18 universities in Kentucky and one university in Tennessee to provide scholarship opportunities to the students who get accepted into the program.
“Because of Rogers Scholars, I was able to attend Lindsey Wilson College (LWC) with a full-tuition scholarship,” said Kennedy Bates, 2016 Rogers Scholar and current junior and education major at LWC. “If it weren’t for that, I definitely wouldn’t be here right now. My life would look completely different if it weren’t for Rogers Scholars.”
Rogers Scholars is a week-long program held on the campuses of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY and Morehead State University in Morehead, KY.
This past summer, The Center was not able to host any of its youth programs in person. However, The Center provided many opportunities virtually throughout the summer. It’s The Center’s goal to host an in-person program in 2021. Dates for the program are tentatively scheduled for June 6-11, 2021 at Lindsey Wilson College and July 18-23, 2021 at Morehead State University.
