On Christmas Eve Night, Mr. Wilburn Stamper passed away during the night, or possibly even Christmas morning, and his wife, Shirley Stamper was found outside where she passed away due to the exposure to the frigid temperatures that day.
Authorities think that when Mrs. Stamper found that Mr. Stamper had passed away, due to spotty cell service within rural areas (they were living in Grays Bend area), she attempted to make a call outside, falling, leading to her death.
Many condolences to the Stamper family.
