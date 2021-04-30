The Downtown Beattyville Alliance was recently awarded their 2021 Accredited Kentucky Main Street certification. Accreditation is a year long effort by the board and its officers to meet the national standards of performance.
Congratulations to the Downtown Beattyville Alliance!
Allen Begley, Chairperson
Jessica Butler, Vice Chairperson
Dedra Brandenburg, Sec/Treas
Teresa Mays, Executive Director
Linda Smith, board member
Earl Ray Shuler, board member
Elizabeth Cundiff, board member
Lisa Moore, board member
Sherry Lanham, board member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.