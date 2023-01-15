In the Bible, and certainly as we walk through life as believers, we are no strangers to trouble. In addition, there are seemingly countless examples of people from Scripture that endured sever
hardships. Throughout history, people both holy and unholy have attributed various interpretations to
the trouble that is often experienced by the people of God. Some of those interpretations are accurate,
some are not. Let’s dig in and see if we can learn to tell the difference.
First, I’ll share what those various interpretations are, and then we’ll dissect them and identify if they are valid. One of such interpretations of trouble in the life of a believer is that God has a special lesson, plan or purpose for that person, and in order to teach them that lesson, He finds it necessary to overwhelm them with difficulty. The next is that “I am on the right track and the devil is doing everything in his power to try and stop me.” The third is the polar opposite, “I’ve missed God someplace and that’s why all of this is happening.”
Let’s address the first one. I am of the persuasion that God does not ever need to partner up with the devil in order to accomplish His will. That being the case, and God actually being a good God, it is easy to identify this one as an invalid interpretation. Look at heaven, where God resides.
The Bible tells us that heaven is a glorious place: streets of gold, foundations of all precious stones and that it is a place of
comfort where God will “wipe away all tears from our eyes.” I would further challenge you to find any
Scripture that refers to any sickness or disease in heaven, where God makes His home. You can’t. I’ve
tried, believe me. All of these things being considered leads me to be convinced that God does not use trouble to teach us, correct us, or punish us. In fact, Romans declares that it is the goodness of God that
leads men to repentance. Furthermore, God uses His Word to lead us, guide us, correct us and exhort
us, not any of the troublesome maladies often employed by the enemy.
Now, what if you’re on the right track but it seems as if everything is going wrong? I believe this is a very
real experience that many believers endure on their Christian walk. The more important question is: “Do
they have to?” I would say, “No!” Here’s why! If you believe in Jesus and the finished work that He
accomplished on the cross of Calvary, then you should also know and believe that at that moment, He “spoiled principalities and powers, making a show of them openly.” Then, before he ascended up into heaven, He delegated authority to his people… “All authority in heaven and earth is given to me.
Therefore go…” Considering all of that, there’s one more thing you should know about the devil and his
tactics. His only remaining power is to deceive. However, if he can deceive you into thinking that you have no power and authority over him, then he can really mess with your life. As believers, we must take a stand in the power and authority of Jesus that He delegated to us and put a stop to any shenanigans (yes, I just said shenanigans) the devil tries to derail us with. Jesus demonstrated this
authority several times to avoid being stoned to death, or thrown headlong over a cliff. Many of the disciples also demonstrated it, specifically the Apostles Paul and John.
Paul was shipwrecked, snake- bitten, and stoned and left for dead but got up and went back into the city. No trouble had any effect on
him. History has it that John endured many attempts to end his life, including being boiled in oil, but nothing they did to him worked against him. Reminds me of that verse in Isaiah 54, verse 17 that tells us that “no weapon formed against [us] will prosper, but every tongue of judgment that rises up against [us, we] will condemn it…”
Now what happens if we do get off the path that God has set for us? It should be no shock to us that when we stray from God’s will, we can stray so far as to remove ourselves from His protective covering. Picture walking in a severe rainstorm, God holding his umbrella over you to protect you. Now picture yourself straying away from God, who is still holding the umbrella, but you’ve wandered far enough that the umbrella is no longer covering you.
What happens? At a minimum, you get wet. You experience the storm in a way that you were not supposed to experience it. You walked away from the thing that was protecting and covering you. This is exactly what happened to Jonah. He willfully disobeyed God and
ran the other direction. Most of us are familiar with what happened to Jonah, but for the sake of any who are not, Jonah experienced a storm on his way away from God. Those who were on the ship with him threw him into the sea in the middle of the storm and was swallowed by a great fish.
The Bible says
that Jonah spent three days in the belly of that great fish before he repented and was spit out onto the beach.
The point I want you to see here is that Jonah experience trouble because he ran from God and stepped outside of God’s protection. But! As soon as he repented, he was able to quickly get back on track.
That’s comforting! We could say the same thing about the prodigal son. He got himself into a real mess,
but as soon as he returned to the father’s house (repented), he was totally restored as if nothing ever happened.
So to summarize, if you're experiencing trouble right now, God is not doing it to teach you a lesson. That's vital to understand. How can we whole-heartedly return to a God that we think is abusively punishing us? What you must do is identify then, have you wandered from the path of God? If so, repent and be restored. It's that easy. Or, perhaps you're right where you should be, doing exactly what God says to do. If that's the case, then you may simply need to stand up and take authority over the enemy. Cast him out of your life by faith in the name of Jesus!
talk about things like that.
