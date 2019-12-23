Despite the majority of Lee County voting the County to be wet last November, the Magistrates are voting “no” on all Sunday alcohol sales. That was the highlight of the last Fiscal Court regular session of the year.
The Fiscal Court meeting began with prayer led by Pastor Mike Spencer, and then, Magistrate Harvey Pelfrey brought before the Court to converting the old Beattyville Elementary to a wellness center similar to what they have in Owsley County. He said that this could be obtained through grants at no expense from the Court. The Judge-Executive and the Magistrates were excited to hear this and agreed on the motion to begin that project.
Also, several of the Magistrates addressed Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill concerning his column “Courthouse Comments” that is placed in both Beattyville papers each week. They did not appreciate him making comments in his column that pertained to matters that they had approached him about behind closed doors.
Caudill stood on his word of having complete transparency while he is Judge-Executive. The Magistrates had no problem with that, but felt it was unfair when they did not have the opportunity to voice their opinions on matters publicly. They felt it seemed very one-sided.
The meeting continued on with the approval of last month’s minutes, along with some new hires, and the approval of the amendment to the resolution for the CDBG grant between KRADD and the Lee County Fiscal Court. The Court, then, approved the ambulance settlement payment of $37,617.60, and the purchase of two used police cruisers from the City of Beattyville for $8,000 to be used by the Sheriff’s Dept.
Next, on the agenda was the conversation concerning Ruth Cornett Road and McIntosh Lane. Magistrate Dean Noe was upset, that despite the Magistrates voting them into the County Road System, including Maupin Lane and Brushy Mountain Road, it had not been done. The Judge-Executive and County Attorney Tom Hollon are working on how to do that correctly.
Then, the talk of alcohol sales began. The majority of Magistrates voted “no” on ALL alcohol sales on Sunday that was set forth with a motion by Magistrate Ronnie Paul Begley. They only want alcohol sales for Monday through Saturday, 8am to 10pm. This motion concluded the 1st reading of the ordinance that will be put into effect in 2020. The second reading of the ordinance is set for Monday, December 30th at 6pm.
