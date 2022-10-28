The Ghosts of Cherokee Springs Cemetery

The early spring of 1861 held the promise of a new life for 17 year old Elizabeth Cornett. Her parents had finally given in and agreed she could marry the love of her life, 18 year old William “Billy” Allen. The wedding was planned for the third week of October, just after the harvest. Then, in April, all was shattered. The Na-
tion was at war with itself; several Southern states had seceded from the union and fighting had begun.
In Eastern Kentucky, sentiments were to be found for both sides. While most wanted to remain in the Union, there were many who saw the Southern Cause as a just cause. William was one of those who felt his duty lay with the Confederacy. He rode off to join Brazelton’s 3rd Kentucky Calvary Battalion. Elizabeth’s parents were staunch Unionist and reversed their stance, absolutely forbidding Elizabeth to even talk to that Re- bel, William Allen, much less marry him.
As the war progressed, Union forces drove the Confederates out of the area and established a headquarters on the East Fork of the Kentucky River near Beattyville in the summer of 1863.
However, there was still a good deal of sentiment for the South in the area; several families provided shelter and aid to the
many Confederate spies and scouts who still roamed the hills and gorges near Beattyville and harassed the Union garrisons.
One of these infiltrators was William who, on several occassions, secretly met with Elizabeth at the little church known as
Cherokee Springs Church. This church was located a few miles up
the river from Beattyville near Athol and just over the hill from Craft’s Hollow where Elizabeth’s family lived.
It was October 31, 1863, Halloween Night, when on her way to meet with William, Elizabeth was stopped by a Union patrol traveling the road from Beattyville to Jackson.
Elizabeth was quite nervous and even though the Union soldiers had orders not to harass locals, the young lieutenant was suspicious of a pretty young girl alone on the road this late.
The patrol allowed her to continue, but the lieutenant decided to double back and see where she was really going so late at night. Elizabeth, believing the entire patrol had ridden away, rode directly to the church where William was waiting. Before she could dismount from her horse, the Union officer appeared right behind her in the road. At the same time, William rode out of the trees bordering the little cemetery behind the church. He did not see the soldier, but could see Elizabeth.
The lieutenant, spotting William, brought his rifle up to his shoulder and aimed. Elizabeth dug her heels into the horse’s
side and rode toward William screaming for him to turn and run. The sound of the rifle echoed off the church and down the valley. Elizabeth now riding in the direct line of fire, was struck through the back. She slumped over the horse’s neck as it galloped into the cemetery.
William charged toward Elizabeth and turned to fire at the lieutenant, but the hammer failed to fall. Just as Billy reached Elizabeth, the Union soldier put a ball from his sidearm through William’s heart.
He fell against his loved one’s lifeless body and they both fell to the earth in deathly embrace. The lieutenant noticed William had pulled his watch from his pocket and must have been checking the time when the encounter suddenly happened. The fob was tangled in the pistol’s trigger guard and had prevented William from firing.
The light from the full moon shone on the watch face and he could see that it was exactly midnight.
The old church is gone now and not much of the little cemetery remains. The road to the church is now little more than a weedy track. If one were daring enough to venture down that road on Halloween, just at midnight, you will hear the pounding of hoof beats racing from the road into the cemetery.
Then, barely audible, comes the anguished cry of a young girl’s faint voice, “Run Billy, run!”
