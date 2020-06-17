The second feature documentary, “The Hills I Call Home,” by Ashton Gleckman wrapped on Sunday with a scene of a community parade through Beattyville bidding farewell to the young filmmaker and his crew.
The film chronicles life in Beattyville Kentucky. It was a huge passion project for Gleckman. He interviewed people such as Mayor Scott Jackson, Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill, Tourism Director, Dedra Brandenburg, Executive Main Street Director Teresa Mays, Police Chief Steve Mays, Ray and Vickie Crabtree and many others.
Gleckman based the documentary on the struggle, success, resilience, family, and community according to his Facebook Page.
We wish Gleckman the best of luck with his documentary.
