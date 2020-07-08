The Lee County Board of Education held a special meeting Monday night concerning the reopening of Lee County Schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board has made no formal decisions yet concerning the school year. They discussed a possible APEX virtual program for middle and high school; and possibly doing an AB schedule, meaning alternating students if many return to school.
They do know that their will be social distancing, including the wearing of masks, for all students and staff. Lunch will be served in the classrooms, and temperatures of all students will be checked upon entering the school building.
All school sports are on hold at this time.
Because of the regional vocational technical school that is attended by Lee, Owsley, and Wolfe County students, Lee County will be planning a start date in August in conjunction with Wolfe and Owsley Counties.
