The Lee County Alumni (Formerly "Old Timers" Game) was held at the Heber Dunaway Gymnasium at the Lee County High School last Friday night on November 19th. The Bobcat Alumni along with the Lady Kat Alumni played while the Alumni Pep Band cheered them on from the stands.
