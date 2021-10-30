Michael Myers of the “Halloween” Movie Franchise Character inspiration was a 12 year old boy in a Kentucky mental institution. Of all the horror characters on this list, serial killer Michael Myers might be the most relentless and unstoppable - and that’s just how famed horror director John Carpenter intended him to be.
Since his first appearance in 1978, he’s been stalking Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family through ten films. Carpenter wanted to create a character that was the very embodiment of evil: an un-killable, almost supernatural force that destroyed anyone its path - Myers would be that character.
Carpenter, who attended Western Kentucky University in 1966, said he was influenced by a college trip to a Kentucky mental institution where he made it a point to visit “the most serious, mentally ill patients.”
It was there he came across a preteen boy who had a “schizophrenic, evil stare,” which the director found to be “unsettling, creepy, and completely insane.” That encounter would inspire Dr. Loomis’s (Donald Pleasence) description of Myers in the film: “I met this six year old child with this blank, pale, emotionless face, and the blackest eyes; the devil’s eyes. I realized what was living behind that boy’s eyes was purely and simply...evil.”
