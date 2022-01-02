The New Year Starts with Flooding in Lee County

Lee County has had a severe weather warning since Friday night that included some flooding.
Silver Creek Road, Little Creek Road, Blaines Branch Road, Lumber Street, Main Street by the underpass (pictured) and in front of the car wash are all blocked as of 9:30 am this morning.
Highway 52 West (pictured) near Cathedral Domain is, also, blocked.
The Beattyville City Park (pictured) is, also, flooded behind the Beattyville Police Department.
The water is at approximately 21.5 feet at Heidelberg right now, and it is estimated to crest at approximately 24.5 feet at approximately 8pm tonight. The historical flood in March of 2021 had crested at 34.5 feet. They are estimating this flooding to be 10 feet lower by the time it does crest.
There is, also, a Winter Weather Watch from 8pm tonight till 8am Monday morning that will possibly bring anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Lee County Emergency Management Director Jon Allen, and the Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management team have been monitoring the flooding and weather throughout Lee County since yesterday and will continue throughout the day and night.
Thanks Jon and Emergency Management for all you do! BE SAFE!!!
