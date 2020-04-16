The Place I Call Home
By:Trenton Seale
I’m from long walks in the woods with my dog and my dad. I’m from riding a lawn mower in the summer and getting sunburnt.
I’m from everyone in the county is like family and your neighbors are aunts, uncles, and cousins.
I’m from the weather changing every second; sunny, warm, snowing, twenty-three degrees, a boat carrying lake in the front yard.
I’m from standing at night looking at diamond sharp stars or a moon icily lighting the landscape and wondering if anyone else in the world is looking with me.
I’m from racing around the garden in the summer helping my mamaw pick green beans or shuck cornand helping my papaw run a tractor.
I’m from playing in a hay barn in the summer.
I'm from rusty cars and trucks in the woods, fields and rattling down the road.
I'm from a bed on cool summer nights listening to frogs singing outside my bedroom window and dogs barking “stay away” at deer.
I’m from going outside on the porch to greet deer at the edge of primordial forests and admiring them from the road grazing in open fields.
I’m from coal mine black nights on country lanes and stories of fifty-five pound opossums being captured in blazing headlights.
I am from the Appalachian Mountains.
I’m from creamy gravy spread on steaming biscuits and jaw tightening coffee every morning.
I’m from being covered with blankets of mud riding a dirt bike and skipping rocks across the river.
I’m from volunteer deputies and firefighters responding 24 hours a day to be a friend in the darkest hour.
I’m from rising before the sun to ride snaky roads to school.
I am from Appalachia.
These mountains define my childhood. My community family filled with “aunts and uncles” make sure I learn and get to school on safe roads, in safe buses, with watchful eyes ready to help resolve any problem day or night. I can revel in my adventures and feel secure.
I am from Lee County nestled in the Appalachian Mountains and I thank my family, connected by blood and community, for making my childhood possible.
