While, like a coiled deadly serpent, the Coronavirus struck with impunity, leaving a mournful trail of global sorrow, President Donald Trump was in full blown denial, ignoring the advice of his own experts and wasting precious time. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, now acknowledges that if we had acted sooner, American lives could have been saved. With the damning intensity of an F.B.I. no-knock search warrant, scientists and pandemic experts the world over, are rebuking the lies, misinformation, propaganda and sorely lacking leadership skills of Donald Trump.
Two years ago, microbiologist Tedros Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, warned that a devastating epidemic could start at any time in any country and the world was not prepared. An independent, bipartisan panel from the Center for Strategic & International Studies found that the lack of preparedness of the Trump administration was so acute, that the United States must either pay now and gain protection and security or wait for the next epidemic and pay a much greater price in human and economic cost. This report was issued in 2017, yet the Trump White House ignored any and all recommendations. Instead Trump’s first course of action was to cut funding for the Center of Disease Control and eliminate the Pandemic Response Team. Next, the global disease-fighting budgets of the National Safety Council, Health & Human Services, and the Department of Homeland Security were slashed to the bone.
Trump’s daily briefings have become nothing more than televised campaign rallies, self-aggrandizing infomercials. We’ve heard flattering testimonies from the heads of Honeywell, Procter & Gamble, Jockey International even Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy gave a sermon, all praising the glories of Donald Trump. What’s next, are we going to have Mr. Whipple of Charmin Bath Tissue to address the toilet paper shortage, maybe we could have the Maytag repair man talk about loneliness, or how about Joe Exotic, anyone that can capture and tame a wild tiger, should have no problem getting a little thing like a virus under control.
The rules of crisis management tell us to avoid mixed messages that confusion can be our biggest enemy. Instead, take responsibility, be transparent and accountable, denial and cover-up only worsen the damage. Be proactive, arm yourself with accurate facts and information, understand the situation, listen to the experts and most importantly protect the people! President Donald Trump has failed miserably on all counts, leaving a black-hole void of leadership at a time when our country has never been more vulnerable.
Thankfully, many of our Nation’s Governors are meeting the challenge head-on, in spite of the morally and life-threatening incompetence of Donald Trump. In a recent poll of how well state governors were handling the Coronavirus, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear was ranked #1, and his 5:00 o’clock televised briefings are considered must-watch T.V. Ohio Republican governor, Mike DeWine also received very high marks for being the first to close all schools and delay primary elections, even before Ohio had one confirmed case of Coronavirus. He said, “the biggest mistakes he’s made in public service happened when he didn’t drill down deep enough, and gather enough information. But when we saw this coming, as everyone did, I started asking the right people the right questions.” California’s, Gavin Newsom, facing much resistance was the first governor to issue a stay-at-home order and close non-essential businesses. Even some Republicans politicians are commenting on the calm and steady leadership of New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, placing him in sharp contrast to Donald Trump.
Physician Nicholas Christakis, has said the United States lost 6-weeks to prepare, to get ready to start manufacturing ventilators and protective equipment, organizing our ICUs across the country and preparing the public for what was to happen...but none of this happened. John Ikerd, an economist, writes that “the essential role of government is to ensure both economic and social autonomy and equity, but while both are necessary the common good of society must be given priority over the the economic good of the individual.”
President Donald Trump once said “Why can’t we use nuclear weapons to stop a hurricane, he’s now wondering why we don’t let the Coronavirus just wash all across the country and be done with it? The alarm bells are ringing America, and although we may not yet have a vaccine for the Coronavirus, thankfully we have an antidote for Donald Trump... VOTE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.