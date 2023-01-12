Thellon Billy Bryant Obituary

Thellon Billy Bryant, age 83 and the husband of Gloria (Goocey) Bryant, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Bill was born July 3rd, 1939 in Blount County, AL, in a small rural town of Blountsville, AL. He was born at home by a midwife, and never received a birth certificate. He attended Susan Moore Elementary school for the first four years, then in 1949 his parents moved to Marshall County AL, where he attended Douglas Elementary and High School.
In 1957 he joined the US Navy and was shipped off to San Diego, CA for boot camp. He earned a place in the Seabees as a utilities man in water treatment. One of tours was Midway Island, South Pacific. He was honorably discharged on October 25, 1960 in San Francisco, CA.
He became a Christian on August 9, 1960 in Ferndale, CA while at his last duty station. He was immediately drawn to a love for the scriptures. In which he memorized many of them and to the best of his ability he endeavored to live up to them; however, he came up short many times but never stop working with the holy Spirit on his spiritual house not made with human hands.
He attended Bethany College in Santa Cruz, CA where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. In 1965 he became pastor of the Calvary Tabernacle, Assemblies of God Church in San Francisco. He was Ordained in 1968 in Oakland, CA. He started working with the Teen Challenge Ministry as a counselor and mentor to former drug addicts.
He later moved to Smith River, CA where he built a new church building where much of the lumber used for building was logs pulled from the Smith River and sawed to size on one of the members local sawmill.
He returned to Alabama in the early seventies and built a new church in Boaz, AL. In 1983 he left the Assemblies of God Domination to join the United Methodist Church in North Alabama, where he served for the next 18 years, until he retired in 2003. During this time, he completed a 9-year course of study program for ministry at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He also attended Wallace State Community college and completed a 2-year course in heating and air conditioning; earning an associate degree.
He moved to Beattyville, KY in 2003 and started an Electrical and Heating and Cooling business, known as Lee County Heating and Cooling.
He was asked to serve the Canyon Falls Congregational Church as pastor for a while, which he did from 2005 until 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Otto H. Bryant and Ida Lee Parvin Bryant; 4 brothers: OT, Arvil, Frank and Hershel (Bunk) Bryant and 1 sister: Lila Bryant Hester.
He is survived by his wife, friend, and true help mate: Gloria Anna (Goocey) Bryant. 3 sons; Troy Lee Bryant of Columbus, OH, Mark Bryant of Alamogordo, NM, Glen Bryant of Trinity, AL and their families. 4 daughters: Patricia (Patty) Bryant Maze, of Decatur, AL, Deborah Dunaway and Donna Pelfrey both of Beattyville, KY, and Sherry Castle of Richmond, KY and their families. 16 grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews and so blessed with many friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Troy Bryant officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Riverview Cemetery, located in Lee County, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
