Thelma Jean Evans Couch, age 77, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Beattyville, KY. Thelma was born January 17, 1944 in Owsley County, KY, a daughter to the late Joseph Evans Sr. and Fanny (Angel) Evans. She was married to Stanley Couch Jr. for 44 years. She was a member of the Bear Track Bible Church located in Beattyville, KY. 

     She is survived by 1 son; Stanley Couch III, of Beattyville, KY, 3 daughters; Melissa,(Jerry) Moore, Melanie (Mike) Wilson, and Sandra (Walnes) Jean-Louis, all of Beattyville, KY, 4 brothers; James (Cathy) Evans, of Booneville, KY, Gary (Sally) Evans, of Lexington, KY, Kendall (Cindy) Evans, of Beattyville, KY, Tommy(Donna) Evans, of Mt. Sterling , KY, 3 sisters; Lucy Grimmitt of MI, Ruby (Johnny) Holton , of Richmond, KY, Anna Rowland, of Beattyville, KY, 12 grandchildren; Jennifer, Jessica, Warren, Justin, Aaron, Laura, Sara, Danielle, Cody, Katelynn, Shawn, Taylor, 14 great grandchildren; Bentley, Kayden, Cooper, Beckham, Allie, Aubrey, Amelia, Cyrus, Phoenix, Leora, Colton, Brayden, Ethan, Melissa, and many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley Couch Jr; brothers; Henry, Edward Lee, Joe Jr. John, Charles, William Earl, and Wayne, sisters; Lillian, and Hazel Visitation July 10, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services July 10, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor William Owens officiating. Burial in the Stanley Couch Cemetery, located on Bell Point in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

