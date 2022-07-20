Theria (Jr.) Stamper went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. Jr. was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 29, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theria and Geneva Davis Stamper, his brothers, Gary Stamper, J.C. Stamper, and David Stamper, and his sisters, Evelyn Stamper Brown, Betty Stamper Noe, and Margo Stamper Cope.
Jr. is survived by his wife, Patricia Davis Stamper. They were together for 33 years. Together they raised 5 children, Bradley Stamper (Regina) of Whick, Kentucky, Brandon Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky, Jason Brennan (Neka) of Richmond, Kentucky, Sara Brennan of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Matthew Brennan of Willisburg, Kentucky. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Bradley Tray Stamper of Jackson, Kentucky, Breana Stamper (Luke) of Jackson, Kentucky, Scottie Trent of Jackson, Kentucky, Alyssa Rice of Primrose, Kentucky, and Patricia Brennan of Richmond, Kentucky and 1 great granddaughter, Caroline Hope Stamper. Jr. is also survived by 1 brother, Billy Stamper (Marilyn), 2 sisters, Pauline Foster (Bill) and Brenda Childers (Bug), and many relatives and friends. Services held July 14-15 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in Davis Cemetery of Davis Dr. Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
