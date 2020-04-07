Playing Computer Games will Help End Hunger
You are not killing time doing brain games on our phone….you are busy feeding the hungry. The Freerice app (and it’s website at freerice.com) quizzes you in art, vocabulary, geography, and more.
Each time you answer correctly, an ad appears, and it’s sponsor donates to the United Nations’ World Food Program, which provides food and support services to communities all over the globe.
Write a Note
If you haven’t had a pen pal since middle school (or longer), but remember the thrill of opening each letter, then bust out your ballpoint pen and make the world a less lonely place. You can correspond with a member of the military deployed overseas through Soldier’s Angels, or send a card to a pediatric cancer patient through the Tyler Robinson Foundation.
Clean Up to Help Out
Fill an empty box from online purchases with gently used toys, clothes, or household goods. Then, visit givebackbox.com and print out a prepaid (FREE TO YOU) shipping label Tape up the box, slap on the label, drop off the box or schedule a USPS or UPS pickup and Give Back Box will donate your items to charities that sell them to fund community philanthropies such as job placement programs.
