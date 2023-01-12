This Day in History on January 12th

1773 - First public museum established in north American colonies
(Charlestown, SC).
1777 - Mission Santa Clara de Asis founded in California.
1803 - US Senate approves Thomas Jefferson’s nomination of James Monroe and Robert Livingstone to negotiate purchase of New Orleans from France.
1861 - Florida state troops demand surrender of Fort Pickens
(US Civil War).
1863 - President Davis delivers his “State of Confederacy” address.
1906 - 1st time Dow Jones closes above 100 (100.26).
1906 - (Woodward) “Tex” Ritter, American country singer (5 Star Jubilee, “Wayward Wind”), born in Murvaul, Texas (d. 1974)
1913 - After using other pseudonyms over the years, Josef Dzhugashvili signs himself as Stalin (“man of steel”) in a letter to the newspaper
Social Democrat.
1915 - US House of Representatives rejects proposal to give women right to vote.
1932 - Hattie W Caraway elected 1st woman senator (D-Ark).
1945 - US Task Force 38 destroys 41 Japanese ships in Battle of South China Sea.
1951 - Kirstie Alley, American Emmy Award-winning actress (Cheers - “Rebecca”; Look Who’s Talking; Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan), born in Wichita, Kansas (d. 2022) [1]
1957 - Southern Christian Leadership Council (SCLC) founded with Martin Luther King Jr. as leader at Ebenezer Church in Atlanta.
1966 - “Batman”, starring Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, and Cesar Romero as The Joker, debuts on ABC.
1967 - Louisville, Kentucky draft board refuses exemption for boxer Muhammad Ali.
1969 - Super Bowl III, Orange Bowl, Miami, FL: New York Jets beat
Baltimore Colts, 16-7; MVP: Joe Namath, NY Jets, QB.
1971 - “All in the Family” premieres on CBS featuring 1st toilet
flush on TV.
1981 - Soap opera “Dynasty” produced by Aaron Spelling and starring John Forsythe, Linda Evans and Joan Collins premieres on ABC-TV.
1991 - US Congress gives George H. W. Bush authority to wage
war against Iraq.
2003 - English rock-pop-disco singer-songwriter and bassist (Bee Gees - Saturday Night Fever), dies of cardiac arrest at 53
2010 - Earthquake devastates Haiti, killing approximately 160,000 and destroying the majority of the capital Port-au-Prince.
2014 - “True Detective”, a crime-drama starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, debuts on HBO.
