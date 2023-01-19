This Day in History on January 19th

1847 Mexican and indigenous Pueblo warriors kill territorial governor Charles Bent (47), and 5 others in a revolt against new American rulers in
Taos, New Mexico Territory.
1862 Battle of Mill Springs, Kentucky (Fishing Creek, Logan’s Crossroads).
1883 The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey.
1915 World War I: 4 people in Norfolk are killed in the 1st German Zeppelin air raid attack on the United Kingdom.
1922 Geological survey says US oil supply would be depleted in 20 years.
1934 MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis denies Joe Jackson’s appeal for reinstatement into baseball; Jackson was banned after 1919 “Black Sox” World Series
1937 Millionaire Howard Hughes sets transcontinental air record
(7h 28m 25s).
1938 General Motors begins mass production of diesel engines.
1940 The Three Stooges film “You Nazty Spy!” about the Nazis released with the disclaimer “Any resemblance between the characters in this picture and any persons, living or dead, is a miracle.”
1955 1st presidential news conference filmed for TV (Eisenhower).
1971 The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” is played at Charles Manson trial.
1977 Snow falls in Miami, Florida. This is the only time in the history of the city that snowfall has occurred. It also fell in the Bahamas.
1985 “Born in the USA”, single by Bruce Springsteen, peaks at #9.
1991 48th Golden Globes: Dances with Wolves, Jeremy Irons, & Kathy Bates win.
2000 Michael Jordan, who led the Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA championships as a player, returns to the NBA, joining the Washington Wizards as part owner and President of Basketball Operations.
2006 The New Horizons probe is launched by NASA on the first mission to Pluto.
